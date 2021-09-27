The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

In the programming world, languages come and go, but only one coding language remains superior after all these years—Java. Ranked as the second most popular language, Java is incredibly versatile, used for developing applications on web, mobile, desktop, and more. It’s platform-independent and open-source, too, and packed with features like dynamic coding and robust security, making it a popular choice across various industries.

Any coding newbie would benefit from picking up Java, and if you wish to dip your toes into this widely used language, the Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle offers an excellent primer—and then some. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for an extra 40 percent off.

This course collection is designed to help you master every facet of Java programming and become an industry-ready programmer. It packs lessons from expert programmers like Lawrence Decamora and John Bura, so you get direct instruction from people who have actual real-world experience working with the language. You’ll learn all the coding fundamentals, build Java-based projects through hands-on coding examples, solve problems, analyze various algorithms, and get acquainted with writing clean code.

Once you’ve got a solid grasp of the language and can confidently build digital products on your own, you’ll get the chance to test your newfound skills through coding exercises with corresponding tutorials, which will then help you prepare for job interviews should you wish to pivot to a programming career. You’ll learn how to articulate your thought process and solutions when coming up with plans, as well as discover the most commonly asked questions by the likes of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Spotify.

The Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle has everything you need to kickstart a career in Java programming. If you purchase all the courses separately, you’ll have to cough up $1,600, but if you take advantage of this deal and enter the code VIP40 at checkout, you can get it for only $17.99.

