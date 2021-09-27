A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Razer is best known for its work in the PC space. The company has a popular line of keyboards, mice, and even gaming laptops. But the manufacturer is now looking to redouble its efforts in the console space, and that is starting with a new line of products for Xbox and PlayStation.

As part of this initiative, Razer has introduced the refreshed Wolverine V2 gamepad. This is an excellent, pro-style controller that works with Xbox devices as well as PC. It features Razer’s familiar RGB LED lighting, and it also uses the company’s extremely clicky actuators for its buttons. The result is a solid controller the feels premium and worth its $150 price tag. Keep in mind, though, that it is wired-only and the company notes that is because this is a Pro controller where latency matters. For me, I like to play at being a pro but I still want all the conveniences I believe I am due as a consumer. The Razer Wolverine V2 is available now.

In addition to the controller, Razer also launched the Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation. This is a wired version of the company’s previous Kaira and Kaira Pro headsets. That means it uses Razer’s 50-mm TriForce drivers, which deliver great performance for gaming audio. But also means that it is in that appealing $60 price range.

Razer also announced white versions of the Wolverine controller and the Kaira headsets to match the Xbox Series S. It also has a lineup of colorful Kaira X headsets and Universal Quick Charging Stands for the Xbox gamepad.

And what’s key about these style offerings is that Razer is paying a lot of attention to the details. The company explained to me that it is working with Microsoft to get directly into its supply chain to ensure it gets the exact right plastics and paints to match official Xbox Design Lab controllers. So if you get a custom green gamepad from Microsoft, you can get a Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand that uses the same shade of green.

That is illustrative of what Razer is going for in the console space. It knows that gaming is just as much about form as it is about function. It learned the value of fashion from its time making products for PC, and now it wants to enable that same sort of aesthetic consistency for console players.

With more people spending more money on their gaming hobby than ever due to the pandemic, Razer stands to capitalize. All it has to do is offer up a simple way to make your gaming setup look colorful and attractive by fully throwing yourself into the Razer hardware ecosystem.