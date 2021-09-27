A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

GamesBeat, the gaming site where business meets passion, is getting an upgrade today. The team is happy to announce that Rachel Kaser is joining to help cover video game news. She is a talented writer who has spent years covering this space for The Next Web and as a freelancer, and now she’s bringing that expertise to help GamesBeat stay on top of what’s happening next.

Kaser joins us as staff writer alongside lead writer Dean Takahashi, reviews editor Mike Minotti, and senior editor Jeff Grubb. That means you should see a lot of her byline every day on GamesBeat.com. It also means that if you have a gaming-related story you want to pitch, you should reach out to her. Best way to do that is to send an email to our tips inbox.

You should also expect to see Kaser at future GamesBeat Summit events. We are excited to add her voice to both our news coverage and the wider discussions we have about the market. This will ensure that GamesBeat remains active and relevant.

We have plans to expand even further in the future, but until then, join us in giving Rachel a warm welcome.