Electronic Arts announced today that the Battlefield 2042 open beta will start on October 8 for all of the game’s platforms. The shooter launches on November 19, 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Battlefield 2042 was originally set to release in October, but EA and DICE delayed the title to get in a little more development time. The beta was originally set to happen in September.

If you have preordered the game, you can get in the beta early starting on October 6. Everyone can preload the beta starting on October 5. Testing will last until October 10.

The open beta will have players trying out the Orbital map, set in Kourou, French Guiana. Those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will get try the game’s 128 player matches (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One support up to 64 players).