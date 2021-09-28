Nicole Daversa named as Daversa Partners’ VP of Marketing & Communications

Daversa Partners, Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies announced today that Nicole Daversa has been appointed to VP of Marketing & Communications after successfully leading the company through a three-year global rebrand and creative overhaul. Nicole is responsible for the firm’s go-to-market initiatives including marketing, brand strategy, PR, and corporate communications. In addition, she co-founded the firm’s “Dreamscape” initiative that is focused on accelerating Black representation in the C- suite.

A storyteller at her core, Daversa cut her teeth in the world of entertainment & experiential marketing working for industry leader CR8 developing the marketing & brand strategy for some of the world’s largest electronic music festivals. Marrying the fan experience with brand recognition, she worked with renowned clients such as Budweiser Global, Corona, Anheuser-Busch, and Absolut.

After experiencing the world of marketing through the lens of live and experiential, she relocated to Los Angeles where she joined Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, working for their Chief Communications Officer. Throughout her time at Live Nation, Nicole worked strategically with Live Nation’s global market leaders including Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. After diving deep into the world of corporate communications, business strategy, and public relations – she was recruited by one of her own and returned to her tech-based roots.

Some of Nicole’s biggest wins at Daversa Partners include launching the firm’s first ever podcast Dare To Be Legendary (ranked on ‘Top 100 Entrepreneur Podcasts’ in the U.S.), publishing an impressive lineup of thought leadership white papers ft. industry influencers, producing Daversa’s Partner Insight series on YouTube, leading the redesign overhaul for Daversa’s corporate site, and successfully placing a number of Daversa’s top leaders into highly visible press pieces, some of which include: #1 on Top 15 Recruiters Short Staffed Companies Need To Know, 2021 Notable LQBTQ Leaders & Executives, 10 top Recruiters, Who Can Help you Nab A Job In Fintech At Firms Like Robinhood, Coinbase, and SoFi, Meet 9 Headhunters That Top Technology Companies Turn To When They Need To Hire A New CEO Or Board Member, and 40 Under 40 Notable Women In Technology.

Daversa commented, “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role as the VP of Marketing & Communications. At my core I’m a storyteller, which is why I am incredibly humbled to have the unique opportunity to help bring Daversa’s brand to life in market. A big piece of telling the firm’s story is recognizing and amplifying its core values… values that the senior leadership team continue to lead by. This is a place where thought leadership is encouraged, where uniqueness is a superpower, and chasing your passions with grit and tenacity is always encouraged and always rewarded. I am excited to be a part of this next chapter of growth and look forward to working with Paul, the partnership, and many of our strategic partners in industry on a number of exciting new marketing initiatives.”

“Even though Daversa Partners has been in business for 25+ years, some of the most impactful additions to our team have happened over the last few years. One of the best examples of that impact has been with the work Nicole has done for this firm. Nicole is the perfect combination of skill, will, intuition and selflessness. Daversa Partners was somewhat of a blank slate from a marketing and communications standpoint when Nicole joined us. She has delivered so much value in so many ways and completely changed the way we think about brand, content, communications, and the story we tell in the tech ecosystem. Nicole is a force to be reckoned with and we are so lucky to have her,” said Bill Beer, longtime Partner at the firm.

Laura Kinder, a senior Partner at Daversa Partners also commented, “Congratulations to Nicole on her promotion to VP of Marketing and Communications. Nicole joined Daversa Partners three years ago as our first Head of Marketing and has transformed how we cohesively represent the Daversa Partners brand internally and externally in market. She has a tireless work ethic and has her fingerprints on so many important initiatives across the firm and out in the tech industry. Nicole is not only deeply talented in her craft as a marketing and communications executive but is an amazing leader and mentor to so many at Daversa Partners.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and 8 offices, giving our high- performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart…and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com

