The educational nourishment you’re yearning for can be discovered within the pages of books. All you have to do is pick one up and start flipping through. Then again, it’s easier said than done. Modern readers seldom find time to consume the titles they want, and even if they do, they can’t always retain everything they’ve read.

Whether you’re reading for pleasure, entertainment, or personal development, the last thing you want is to forget what you’ve read the second you put down the book. Fortunately, a tool like Spreeder can help you power through reading material with better speed and comprehension.

Spreeder is an eReader that’s equipped with rapid serial visual presentation (RSVP) technology to allow you to speed read any digital content. It works by reducing eye movement when you read on your computer or mobile device, whether it’s an iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, or PC. You’ll be able to read at three or more times than your average reading speed, save valuable time, and become smarter thanks to the information you’ve consumed all at the same time. There are four reading modes available to accommodate different texts and reading styles, and you can adjust the speed, navigate, and more from the comfort of your keyboard.

What’s different about Spreeder is instead of giving you the software activities and leaving you on your own, world-leading experts guide you to become a speed reader. You’ll learn directly from the same professionals who write best-selling books and train fortune 100 companies on speed reading techniques. You can also enjoy various scientifically designed activities and games to train you in all the areas you need to enhance your reading speed.

Spreeder also allows you to add anything to your digital library, so feel free to import e-books and documents in almost any format. There’s a built-in automatic bookmark, too, saving your position in all your books and documents.

A lifetime subscription to Spreeder normally retails for $420, but with the code VIP40, you can get it on sale for only $23.40.

