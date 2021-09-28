A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Fast Travel Games announced today that is opening a new publishing sector to its business. Like with its own games, this will focus on VR.

The Swedish studio has appointed Patrick Liu as its new head of publishing. Lui has over 15 years of experience in the industry and was most recently head of games at Mojang Studios.

“We’ll be looking quite broadly across genres, since we ourselves have been creating very different types of games in the past,” Fast Travel Games CEO and co-founder Oskar Burman told GamesBeat when asked what kinds of titles it’s planning to publish. “However, we’re looking for games built ground up for VR and really using the advantages of this new medium, as those are the games we’ve seen work really well with our audience. We’re definitely interested in games with strong retention, that you could be playing for 100 hours plus, for example multiplayer games.”

Fast Travel is expecting the VR market to grow in the coming years, and this move into publishing can help the company take advantage of that expanding business.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

“Every game we’ve launched so far has sold faster than the previous one, a healthy sign of a larger addressable audience,” Liu told GamesBeat. “Oculus Quest has been instrumental for us, and while PSVR used to be our largest platform, a majority of our revenue is now coming from the Quest platform. On the horizon we have the next generation VR for PS5 which we believe will grow the market even further, and who knows what Apple and Valve have up their sleeves in the coming years.”