Xbox is adding another game to its Game Pass platform: Marvel’s Avengers, along with all of its previously released content. The game will launch on Game Pass on September 30.

Marvel’s Avengers, originally released in August 2020, has received a few significant updates in 2021. War for Wakanda was the most recent, which added the titular region and its protector, Black Panther, as a playable character. According to Xbox, the version that will launch on Game Pass will not include the 8 outfits in the paid Endgame DLC, which players can purchase separately.

The game originally received a tepid response both from critics and fans, with the live service elements especially taking criticism. The Wakanda expansion has been praised for adding new areas and mechanics to the game. Perhaps being able to play without the current $40 individual price tag will help it appeal to a new wave of gamers. Microsoft also promises that Xbox Series X/S players will receive the benefit of the console’s “faster load times and higher frame rates” when they play the optimized version.

This isn’t the first time Square Enix’s superhero story was added to a game subscription platform. Marvel’s Avengers was also added to PlayStation Now platform as part of its April 2021 additions, where it stayed until it was removed in July. The anniversary celebrations will wrap up a few days after the game debuts on Game Pass, with players earning quadruple XP until October 4.

Xbox Game Pass usually receives bimonthly updates. Xbox will release games onto the service in batches twice a month, or rarely three times. It’s not often that individual titles get their own announcements. Xbox also announced the October Games with Gold, which are free to both Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which include Resident Evil Code: Veronica X and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair.