Microsoft is dropping the price of Game Pass — but only in certain territories. The company is responding to market conditions in Chile, Hong Kong, and Israel, and that means charging significantly less in those regions for the game-subscription service. These price reductions have more to do with local currency and consumer spending power than with a change in strategy at Microsoft. And that means you should not expect a similar price cut in other countries.

In addition to Game Pass, Microsoft is also cutting the price of Xbox Live Gold and the PC/console-specific versions of Game Pass in Chile, Hong Kong, and Israel. And the company plans to inform subscribers of the price cut tomorrow.

Here’s how the new pricing works.

In Chile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sells for 11,990 Chilean pesos ($15.05), but Microsoft is cutting that to 7,990 pesos. That is closer to $10 per month for Ultimate. Hong Kong is paying 119 Hong Kong dollars ($15.29) for Ultimate, but gamers in that region will begin paying 79 Hong Kong dollars. Again, that puts it at right around the equivalent of $10. Israeli gamers are paying 55 shekels ($17.12) for Ultimate. Under the new structure, those same subscribers will now pay 40 shekels, which is approximately $12.45.

Gold, Console Game Pass, and PC Game Pass are seeing similar reductions in price.

In the United States, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains $15 per month. Game Pass is Microsoft’s key strategy for gaming moving forward, but it is far from turning a profit. While the service has approximately 20 million subscribers, according to sources, Microsoft is spending billions of dollars on acquiring content. But as these price cuts suggest, the Game Pass team is more concerned about attracting new subscribers than making money at this time.