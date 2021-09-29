Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
<div class=””container””> </div>
You know what’s a good game? The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds. Fire Emblem: Awakening is also really good. And the Last of the Nintendogs crew talks a lot about both because they’re discussing their favorite Nintendo 3DS games this week.
The Nintenmutts also continue to struggle with Mario’s casting news. What they don’t have to struggle with, however, is their excitement for a new 3D Kirby game. Oh, and Mike really likes the new Super Monkey Ball. Come listen to all of that and more.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties