You know what’s a good game? The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds. Fire Emblem: Awakening is also really good. And the Last of the Nintendogs crew talks a lot about both because they’re discussing their favorite Nintendo 3DS games this week.

The Nintenmutts also continue to struggle with Mario’s casting news. What they don’t have to struggle with, however, is their excitement for a new 3D Kirby game. Oh, and Mike really likes the new Super Monkey Ball. Come listen to all of that and more.