Amazon has announced that its managed Prometheus service is now generally available for all companies, after first debuting it in preview last December.

Prometheus, for the uninitiated, is an open source event monitoring and alerting technology for containerized applications. Containers are essentially software packages that have all the components needed to deploy applications across public, private, and hybrid clouds and ensure that they play ball across all environments. The Prometheus project was developed internally at SoundCloud back in 2012, and although it was open source from its inception, it was eventually taken over by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2016 — it was the CNCF’s second hosted project after Kubernetes.

Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is, as its name suggests, fully-managed and compatible with the open source Prometheus. It integrates with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and AWS Distro for OpenTelemetry.

The new service is pitched at companies looking to scale their infrastructure to “ingest, store, and query operational metrics from containerized applications.” But more than that, Amazon’s Prometheus offering packs integrations with a bunch of AWS security and compliance smarts, including AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and AWS CloudTrail, making it easier for its cloud customers to control and audit access to their data.

Today’s announcement comes just a few weeks after Amazon launched its managed Grafana service into general availability, giving AWS customers an easy way to deploy Grafana alongside other AWS services.