Humble Bundle has announced the outcome of its years of charity functions, saying it has raised over $200 million in the 11 years since it first began offering game bundles. Several of the charities that have benefited from the Humble community in the last decade include those fighting hunger, benefiting women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Humble has said that this is the total of all contributions made by users ever since the first bundle of games it offered in 2010. Other contributions include the Humble Choice subscription service as well as the Humble Store, both of which set aside a portion of their costs for Humble’s charities. Humble has worked with over 50 different charities in the last 11 years.

Several of its most important bundles are the ones where 100% of the proceeds go to charities. In particular, Humble highlights the Humble Heal bundle, which raised money for COVID-19 relief and featured games like Undertale, Baba Is You, and Wargroove, as well as several books. This bundle raised $1.17 million for charities like Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, and the International Medical Corps. It also mentions the Red Screen bundle, which featured an exclusive short story from Stephen King and raised money for the ACLU — it raised almost $150k and was sold to almost 20k users.

The charities who have particularly benefited from Humble’s efforts, or at least those who offered testimonials on the site, include Girls Who Code, the It Gets Better Project, Child’s Play, Action Against Hunger, and Charity: Water. Humble doesn’t say exactly how much each charity has received over the years, but it does mention that the original bundle was purchased by over 130,000 users.

Humble previously revealed that it had raised $30 million for charity in 2020, with $2.2 million raised for various charities helping fight wildfires in Australia, $8.1 million for COVID-19 charities, and $4.6 million for racial injustice relief to charities like the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project.