Nintendo issued a denial of a recent news story about the existence of the Switch Pro, saying the story “falsely claims” that the company is working on a new console when they’re not.

The report came from Bloomberg, which claimed that several game developers were in possession of development kits for a 4K console from Nintendo. Bloomberg is also the publication that really started the ball rolling on the rumors of the so-called Switch Pro, a souped-up Switch model that supports 4K, among other things. Bloomberg’s sources stated that a 4K console wasn’t due to be released by the company until late next year.

Nintendo responded directly to the story, calling the report “inaccurate” and refusing to answer any of the Bloomberg reporters’ questions. Zynga, the only game developer named in the report as having the alleged Switch Pro-totype, also denied that it was in possession of such a kit. Nintendo also responded on Twitter, saying, “To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model.”

To be fair to Nintendo, Bloomberg has repeatedly insisted on the Switch Pro’s existence despite Nintendo’s continued denials, and the proof of it is circumstantial at best. If the Switch Pro is not in development now or never was, then one can only imagine the frustration from Camp Nintendo when gamers were disappointed that the Switch OLED failed to live up to expectations the company itself never set. To believe in the Switch Pro’s existence is to put a lot of faith in Bloomberg, and many might feel the publication has not earned that.

Still, Nintendo has denied things before that later turned out to be real. Remember in 2006, when Nintendo staff vehemently denied the existence of a new DS model, only to shortly after reveal the DS Lite? Not to mention, it’s hard to take at face value the word of a company with reason to lie. And Nintendo has that: The company is dropping the Switch OLED into the middle of the holiday release bracket, and any hint that a Switch Pro is in the works would probably make those who would otherwise buy the OLED more bearish. There’s a similar reason to distrust Zynga’s denial: It doesn’t wish to appear to be the one that spilled the beans if it intends to maintain a good partnership with Nintendo.

If both Nintendo and Zynga are telling the truth, then the only Switch model on the horizon is the soon-to-be-released Switch OLED, set to launch on October 8, 2021.