Nvidia today announced as part of its GFN Thursday update that four new games from Electronic Arts will be added to its GeForce Now streaming platform. All four games will be available to stream starting today.

The new games that will be available to stream on GeForce Now are Battlefield One, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, and Unravel Two. These join Apex Legends, the company’s other game that’s been available on the platform for some time. Anyone who’s purchased those games via Steam can stream them to multiple devices via GeForce Now.

The point of GeForce Now is to offer a cloud gaming solution to those who don’t necessarily have a gaming PC strong enough to handle them alone. While none of the games in the update are exactly new, they’re still considered fairly taxing on PC. According to Nvidia’s numbers, Geforce Now is currently used by over 12 million gamers in 70 countries.

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of GeForce, explained in a statement why this is an opportunity for EA: “GeForce Now expands the reach of the GeForce PC gaming experience to reach millions of underserved gamers on new devices and in new regions. It’s an opportunity for Electronic Arts to get some of their most beloved franchises into the hands of a rapidly growing global audience instantly.”

Several other games will also be added to GeForce Now today. The new games launching on the platform are Lemnis Gate, The Eternal Cylindar, Industria, Hot Wheels Unleashed, The Last Friend, Rogue Lords and Away: The Survival Series. Also included are older games Europa Universalis IV, Rustler, and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist.