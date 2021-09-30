Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Sony announced today that it has added Bluepoint Games to its PlayStation Studios family of first-party developers.

In the blog post announcing the acquisition, head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst said, “With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar on console-defining visuals and gameplay, and the studio’s vast expertise in world building and character creation will be a huge plus for future PlayStation Studios properties.”

Bluepoint has worked with Sony on remakes of games like Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls. The two have formed a close partnership, so this isn’t shocking news.

“Austin, Texas has been home base for Bluepoint from when we first founded the studio back in 2006 and we’re now a team of close to 70 super-talented creatives and growing,” Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrush notes in the announcement. “While the studio has certainly grown over the past 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same — to always push the envelope and create the highest-quality games possible all while having fun doing it. The focus on culture has been instrumental to our success and we’re excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision.”

While Bluepoint made its name with remakes, Thrush told IGN that its next project will be an original game.