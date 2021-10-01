The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

The Atlantic’s Kaitlyn Tiffany describes screenshots as the “gremlins of the internet.” Snippets of things like text messages, tweets, Instagram stories can be weaponized against you, and you have no way of knowing whether incriminating information about you is discreetly floating around online. There is no way of regulating these things, but if you’re the one doing the sharing, you can take control of what the other party sees. The last thing you want is to share data that was meant to be private.

Screenshot functions of computers don’t have a built-in tool that lets you conceal certain information. You either have to crop it weirdly or use a separate app to do the blurring. But with Blurweb, you can blur any element text, image, input, or paragraphs with a single click, taking the hassle out of sharing screenshots. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for an extra 40% off with the code VIP40.

You can spend less time editing images or videos of your tutorials, proposals, or content by blurring sensitive information right on the get-go. Aside from allowing you to blur web elements with a single click, you also have the option to blur selected text. Simply draw a rectangle anywhere on the page, and the app will blur it while making it stay where you want. If you make a mistake, you can always clear it all or unblur it all together. You can even control blur intensity with the customization options available.

Blurweb is compatible with Zoom, Loom, Google Meet, Berrycast, and more. It includes Chrome and Firefox extensions, too, with a Safari extension in the works. With this tool in tow, you can have peace of mind when screen sharing—no embarrassing notifications for your colleagues to see and laugh at.

The best part? A lifetime subscription to Blurweb is on sale for a limited time. Just key in the code VIP40 at checkout, and you can get lifetime access for only $10.20.

