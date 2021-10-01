Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Welcome to October here at GamesBeat Decides. On this episode, the crew talks about PlayStation’s acquisition of Bluepoint and what it means for that studio’s games. Also, is the Metroid Prime Trilogy really coming? Turns out that Nintendo might have other plans. Oh, and Limp Bizkit is in a Final Fantasy game sorta. The crew talks about all of that and more, so join them, won’t you?

