Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

StreamElements announced today they’re acquiring the YouTube multichannel network Paragon, which includes YouTubers such as SypherPK, xNestorio, and Kiingtong.

Paragon is “a YouTube Network & Digital Media company” that offers a suite of services to content creators to boost their visibility and content quality.

Gil Hirsch, CEO of StreamElements, said the company hopes to expand its reach in the VOD space. “By making Paragon part of the StreamElements family, we are able to directly help many popular YouTube creators evolve their offerings and increase their audiences even more. This includes not taking a cut of their commissions from standard ad revenue which ties in with our mission of being a creator-first company.”

Multichannel networks have something of a checkered reputation among YouTube content creators, as they can be helpful for smaller creators, but others have said they’re too restrictive and require too much of the creator’s revenue for them to be worth the effort.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Stream Elements hopes to change that by changing what they offer Paragon creators, as they will not take a commission from standard ad revenue streams and will offer “StreamElements’ broadcasting, monetization, and audience engagement technology and support.”

Sebastien Dalvaux, founder of Paragon, said in a statement the partnership would help provide new tools to the content creators who are part of Paragon’s network: “Our goal with Paragon has been to work with creators to build a strong platform with the tools and support needed to strengthen their brands and create captivating content, while providing them with new revenue stream opportunities. StreamElements’ plan is to offer all that we have but supercharge it with their own capabilities and benefits which will make it an even more compelling offering where creators continue to come first.”