Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Zenimax Online Studios announced today the next DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online, Deadlands, will release on November 1 for PC and Stadia and November 16 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

This will conclude the MMO’s yearlong Gates of Oblivion storyline. The finale will include about 20 hours of new story content, which continues to take inspiration from 2006’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The Elder Scrolls Online launched in 2014. Although it had a rocky start, the MMO has developed a following of loyal fans. It has attracted over 19 million players.

The constant release of new story content, dungeons, and zones through DLC like this has helped keep the game relevant while giving publisher Bethesda a steady revenue stream. Players can get access to Deadlands if they subscribe to ESO Plus or they can buy it separately.