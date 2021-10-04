Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Acer is launching a trio of new Windows 11 laptops including the Acer Nitro 5 for gamers.

The company will launch two models of the Nitro 5, including the AN515-57 and AN515-54 to bring the latest tech to gamers along with Microsoft’s latest operating system. The machines are aimed at balancing power, stylish design, and affordable prices. We’ll see if the addition of Windows 11, Microsoft’s Windows 10 debuted in 2015, drives a new upgrade cycle for PCs and gaming rigs.

The new Nitro 5 gaming notebooks are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), while a fast 144Hz FHD display keeps up with the action. Prices start at $770.

Gamers can choose from models with a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It also comes with fast SSDs, powerful cooling, Ethernet and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The version with the i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 memory and 512GB SSD sells for $900.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Windows 11

Image Credit: Acer

Windows 11 has a redesigned user interface with more emphasis on ease of use, flexibility, productivity, social features, security, and accessibility.

It also has a redesigned Microsoft Store which allows third-party stores alongside it, including the Epic Games Store and Amazon, which serves as a unified storefront for apps and other content.

The collaboration platform Microsoft Teams is integrated into the Windows 11 user interface, available via the taskbar. And Skype, which has seen declining use, isn’t going to be bundled with the operating system by default.

And anyone remember the browser wars? Windows 11 will have performance improvements such as smaller update sizes and faster web browsing in any browser. It is coming bundled with Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, and it will not include or support Internet Explorer. It also has a faster wake time from sleep mode and faster Windows Hello authentication. Yay for that.

The updated Xbox app is integrated into Windows 11, and so it has some beefier graphics requirements. And Windows 11 only runs on devices with a “trusted platform module 2.0” security processor, which Microsoft views as critical to protect against firmware and hardware attacks.

Aspire Vero

Image Credit: Acer

Acer also revealed its first sustainability-focused notebook, the Aspire Vero, available tomorrow with Windows 11 in North America. The eco-friendly, EPEAT Silver-certified Aspire Vero features post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic throughout the chassis and keyboard, 100% recyclable packaging, and 11th Gen Intel Core processing.

The Vero has Irix Xe graphics with up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. It has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and AI noise suppression to offer clarity during video calls. The notebook also comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port for video-out.

It’s made from 30% PCR plastic in the chassis, which saves approximately 21% in carbon dioxide emissions and 50% PCR on the keyboard caps to reduce pollution from the production of virgin plastic and landfill trash. The keyboard design is meant to make people think about recycling and the environment, as the “R” and “E” keys stand out in yellow. I’m not sure that’s going to work, but maybe it will put the idea of being sustainable into our heads in a subliminal way.

The Aspire Vero starts at $700 and delivers on Acer’s Earthion mission to offer products that support a sustainable future.

Acer Swift 5

Image Credit: Acer

And Acer unveiled the ultrathin and light Swift 5 Series notebooks. The Swift 5 ultrathin and light notebook marries a stylish design with the latest performance technology, an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass screen, and antimicrobial chassis solution with pricing starting at $1,100.

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55TA) is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and it uses Intel Evo for quick wake up and as much as 17 hours of battery life.

It has a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum chassis for both durability and lightness; it weighs about 2.29 pounds. This new configuration of the Swift 5 comes standard with two options that help protect the device. The touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. And the chassis, touchpad, keyboard, and all covers of the device have been treated with a BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial solution.

The Swift 5 also features a 14-inch Full HD display with a 340-nit brightness rating and 100% sRGB color gamut.

The Aspire Vero is available later this month, the Swift 5 series is available tomorrow, and the Nitro 5 will be available in mid-October.