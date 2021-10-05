Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Destiny 2 is among the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the month of October, and it’ll be available to PC gamers on the service for the first time.

Xbox announced which games will be available on the Game Pass subscription service for the first half of October, and the big addition appears to be Destiny 2: Beyond Light. The game has been on Game Pass for some time, but only on Xbox consoles, though the PC release was rumored for some time. It remains to be seen if the upcoming Witch Queen expansion will roll out to PC players at launch.

Several other games will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, including Back 4 Blood (October 12), The Riftbreaker (October 14), and The Good Life (October 15). Back 4 Blood is a new zombie shooter made by Turtle Rock, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. The Riftbreaker is a survival sim set on a planet being scouted for colonization. The Good Life is an adventure game about a down-on-her-luck journalist trying to solve a murder mystery.

The other games coming to the service from now through October 15 include Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Procession to Calvary, Visage, and Ring of Pain. The Battlefield 2042 early access open beta will be available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers or those with an EA Play subscription later this week

As always, some games are being removed from Game Pass. For the first half of October, the games leaving are Gonner2, Heave Ho, Katana Zero, Scourgebringer, Tales of Vesperia HD, and The Swords of Ditto.