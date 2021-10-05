Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo revealed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s final DLC character today. It’s Sora from Kingdom Hearts. He’ll be available on October 18.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debuted in December 2018 and became a (sorry) smash hit for the Switch. It has sold 24.77 million copies as of June. After launch, Nintendo sold a Fighters Pass that gave access to five new characters. That did well enough that Nintendo planned a second Fighters Pass, this time with six new additions. Whelp, this is the sixth and final character in the second Fighters Pass.

Sora has been one of the most requested character additions for Smash for decades. It once seemed like an unlikely dream, but Nintendo has been adding more and more characters from 3rd party franchises. This has included other Square Enix fighters like Cloud, Sephiroth, and Hero from Dragon Quest. Sora is available in Smash in his original Kingdom Hearts costume, as well as his outfits from Kingdom Hearts II, Dream Drop Distance, and Kingdom Hearts III. You can even play as his retro Disney design from Kingdom Hearts II’s Timeless River level.

He also comes with a new stage, Hollow Bastion, based on the stage of the same name from the first Kingdom Hearts. If you have save data for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory on your Switch, you’ll unlock its unique version of “Dearly Beloved” as an extra song in Smash.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Ultimate will also be getting new Mii Fighter costumes based on Splatoon and Doom. They’ll also be available on October 18.