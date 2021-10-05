Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
Following Sora’s reveal as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s last fighter, Nintendo announced that just about every Kingdom Hearts game is on the way to Switch.
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5, Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III will be available on the system at some unspecified date. They’ll be cloud versions of the game, so you’ll use cloud computing from the internet to get them running on Switch.
These compilations include all of the major games in the franchise. The music-based Melody of Memory is already on Switch.
The Switch is a massively popular machine, but its hardware is limited compared to non-portable competitors from Sony and Microsoft. Nintendo has used cloud streaming to get some modern games, like Control and Hitman 3, running on the system before.
