Mobile research firm Tapjoy have released a new report that gives insight into how millennials game. According to their findings, that generation is one of the biggest consumers of mobile games, and they play on mobile more than on any other platform.

The report is part of a series called the Modern Mobile Gamer. Tapjoy has released several versions of this report, focused on parents and Gen Z. The latest report is focused on gamers born between the years 1981 and 1996. According to the report, 82% of millennials game on their smartphones, as opposed to 37% gaming on consoles and handhelds and 27% gaming on PC — which is very close to the gaming habits of Gen Z, in fact.

The report also says that 70% of millennials play mobile games daily, and they’re also very receptive to mobile game ads that are offered in exchange for in-game rewards. Lauren Baca, Tapjoy’s senior director of marketing, said this is due to millennials being among the first groups to have all the conveniences of mobile internet: “They have a unique perspective: They remember life before the internet but also can’t imagine life without it. And they’re just as tech-savvy and attached to their mobile devices as Gen Z, especially when it comes to gaming and shopping. Rewarded ads offer the best of both worlds — they connect Millennials with relevant offers and brands while empowering them to get more out of their mobile games.”

This probably won’t come as a total surprise, but the pandemic has led to an increase in the amount of mobile gaming millennials do as well. 73% of the people interviewed said they were playing more mobile games thanks to the pandemic, with 59% having downloaded new gaming apps, 42% playing new games, and 60% say they will continue their new mobile gaming habit even after the pandemic abates.

The report also goes on to say that millennials do a large amount of shopping from their phone, with 73% saying they shop on mobile 1 to 4 times a week. According to Tapjoy’s research, about 74% of items purchased on mobile by this demographic are video streaming content.