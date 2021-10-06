Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

The Last of the Nintendogs choose the best Mario games and try to come to terms about their diverging opinions regarding Kingdom Hearts and Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also take your questions. Join them, won’t you?

