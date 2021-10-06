Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

StreamElements today announced the opening of its second Creator Diversity Program, which will provide support to a select group of streamers who are part of underrepresented groups on the platform.

The Creator Diversity Program (CDP) is open to adult streamers who are women, LGBTQ+, Black, People of Color or have disabilities. Any streamer who falls under those parameters and also already has 1,000 followers on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook Gaming may apply, provided they stream regularly. Out of the applicants, StreamElements will select a class of 15 streamers to receive the program’s guidance and rewards. The deadline to apply is October 22, with the selected streamers set to be notified on November 10. The program begins on November 30 and will run through next year, October 2022.

The class of 2021 will receive monthly workshops, $1,500 in Amazon gift cards towards purchasing streaming equipment, up to $2,500 to commission channel artwork from artists, up to $1,000 for services like video editing or headshots, a StreamElements Creator Success manager, and VIP Discord server, and a free webcam and microphone from Razer.

Last year, StreamElements opened its first CDP to creators, as a way of helping marginalized creators to get ahead in a field often dominated by white male streamers. Kacie Harold, CDP Manager, said of the program: “The Creator Diversity Program was inspired by the adversity many marginalized groups face in the games and livestreaming industry such as harassment and limited access to guidance, gear, and support. By providing professional tools, services, and mentorship, it will help ensure they have a more solid foundation for advancing in a field where the cards are often stacked against them.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

The timing is fortuitous, as Twitch has recently faced criticism for its inability to protect streamers who are minorities from hate-based raids and other forms of harassment. Twitch creators even staged a protest in September, where many did not interact with Twitch for a day. While the CDP won’t protect creators, it can go a long way towards improving their stream’s support and visibility. The CDP is not open only to Twitch streamers, but harassment and diversity concerns are also not limited to Twitch.