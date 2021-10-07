There are so many brilliant job opportunities on VentureBeat Careers right now, we just had to share a few with you! This week, we’re highlighting roles in Pulse, Twitter, and CGI Group. So, if you are looking to make a change, you have absolutely come to the right place. Don’t believe us? Well, check them out for yourself.

CGI has an immediate need for a Sr. Full Stack Java Developer (AWS, Front End) to join their financial services team in one of their selected CGI locations. Due to the current COVID-19 status, candidates will not be required to work within the physical work location at this time. When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they will be required to be located within the proximity of the assigned CGI location.

This is an exciting opportunity to work in a fast-paced team environment supporting one of the largest leaders in the secondary mortgage industry. They take an innovative approach to supporting clients, working side-by-side in an agile environment using emerging technologies.

The successful candidate will work on cloud transformation efforts, move application components to AWS, update code, create/run CICD pipeline, while also working with product owners and other development team members to determine new features and user stories needed in new/revised applications or large/complex development projects. They will create or update documentation in support of development efforts. Documents may include detailed specifications, implementation guides, architecture diagrams, or design documents.

What does success look like? The right candidate will have a proven ability to come up with design solutions/options, and ability to collaborate with enterprise architecture groups to move solutions forward. They will need 8+ years of total development experience in Java/J2EE technologies, with 5+ years of development experience with Java 8, Spring boot, Microservices, Spring cloud, Spring Core, Spring Data, Spring MVC, Spring Security and REST Web Services.

Pulse has been developed by a team of experienced engineers, data scientists, AI experts, MBAs, and successful start-up veterans. Founded in 2018, the company has partnered with the world’s premier hardware accelerator program, HAX, and the internationally regarded Velocity (UW), Communitech, and Accelerator Centre programs locally in Waterloo, Canada. They recently closed a large round of financing from leading VCs in the IoT space and are scaling production volumes of their mature product rapidly.

Pulse Industrial is digitizing industrial plants with AI-powered sensor networks, with the primary goal of increasing energy efficiency. They are introducing the latest sensors and software to launch projects that are synonymous with environmental and economic savings. Their first application is for remotely monitoring steam traps — a common and important component of steam processes.

Pulse is looking for an intermediate-level candidate (5+ years) who has past experience with similar dashboarding products and working with small software development teams. You will become an expert on AWS and Web Based IoT software. You will work closely with data scientists, the engineering team, and the operations team to deliver a quality product. The ideal candidate has a strong technical background and can communicate well with people. They possess an analytical mind and can spot minor deviations in details. They have serious hustle and do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. For them, life’s not about a job, it’s about purpose. They believe real change starts with conversation. At Twitter, your voice matters.

The Catalyst CP will be in-market engaging clients to align with key brand stakeholders and their agencies to allow for maximum coverage and access to decision-makers. Catalyst team members will be measured and compensated based on YOY growth and ability to re-engage brands and reinstate budgets for Twitter.

The successful candidate will grow Twitter’s business in a way that makes them proud by delivering best-in-class service to all marketing and agency partners. They will simplify Twitter as a platform and value to deliver on brand goals and business outcomes for advertisers, while also maximizing client engagement by delivering value for advertising customers. They will solve business challenges and provide solutions to Twitter advertising partners to result in deep-rooted growth. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years of related experience in the digital or media industry. They will be a motivated team player who consistently strives to exceed goals and push revenue expectations. Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, and a bias for proactive problem solving will be crucial, as will an ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.