Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Infinity Ward, the development studio behind several Call of Duty games, today announced that it is opening a new studio in Austin, Texas.

The Austin location joins the original Infinity Ward in California, as well as its other offices in Poland and Mexico. The studio added in its announcement tweet that it’s hiring for all roles and linked to its career page, though there were no jobs listed specifically for Austin, Texas at the time of this writing.

Infinity Ward is the original studio behind Call of Duty, with fellow Activision studios Treyarch and Sledgehammer each also taking part in a three-studio development cycle. Infinity Ward’s most recent Call of Duty was Modern Warfare, and a recent leak suggests the studio’s next game will be a sequel to that one. With Treyarch and Sledgehammer having made Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard respectively, it’s Infinity Ward’s turn again. A report from VGC alleged that the new game will have a campaign about the Special Forces fighting a Columbian drug cartel. The game is supposedly codenamed Project Cortez.

This isn’t the only time this year that Infinity Ward has expanded, as the company announced in June that its Polish studio was hiring for several new positions. Other Call of Duty-related studios likewise appear to be growing, as Raven Software, one of the studios behind Warzone, reportedly added almost 100 people to its staff. Sledgehammer also went on a recruitment spree last year. Activision Blizzard announced in May that it planned to add up to 2,000 new developers to its staff within the next few years. However, the company’s recent sexual harassment and inequality controversy has overshadowed its recruitment efforts.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Infinity Ward joins a large community of game developers with studios in Austin, including BioWare, EA, Blizzard, Bethesda, Devolver Digital, Bluepoint, Aspyr, and Arkane.