Arcade1Up revealed three new machines that it’ll be offering in time for the holidays: Tron, Ridge Racer, and Killer Instinct.

Arcade1Up takes classic arcade games and makes them available for home use. The cabinets are about three-fourths of the size of the originals. They also include wi-fi support for online multiplayer gaming.

Killer Instinct will come with the arcade version of Battletoads and some secret, bonus games. Preorders for it start on November 10. Ridge Racer will include some other racing games: Ridge Racer 2, Rave Racer, Ace Driver, and Ace Driver: Victory Lap. Preorders for that one start on November 22. Tron preorders begin on October 19.

I’ve always told myself that I’d hold off on getting an Arcade1Up machine until they either did The Simpsons Arcade or Tron. Well, they announced The Simpsons earlier this year, and now here’s Tron. I might need to start making some room in my office.