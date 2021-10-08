Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
It was a busy week of video game news and releases, and the GamesBeat Decides crew is here to talk about all of that and more. Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb are playing Metroid Dread, and they have thoughts. They also talk about Sora joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the GTA Trilogy launching next month. Join them, won’t you?
- Jeff Grubb’s Twitter
- Mike Minotti’s Twitter
- Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Podcasts
- Find past episodes here
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties