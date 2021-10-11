Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Aspyr today announced it’s launching physical editions of four Star Wars games for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The studio is releasing the games to stores in two bundles in October and November.

The four games released are Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Episode 1 Racer, and Republic Commando. All of these games previously launched on both PS4 and Switch but only on the digital storefronts.

Jedi Outcast is the continuation of the story of Kyle Katarn, reluctant Jedi Knight, while Jedi Academy shows Katarn bossing around new character Jaden Korr alongside Luke Skywalker. Republic Commando tells the story of a squad of Clone Spec Ops soldiers, while Racer adapts the podracing scene from Episode 1 into a full-blown racing game.

The publisher is putting Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy into the Jedi Knight Collection, and Episode 1 Racer and Republic Commando into the Racer and Commando Combo. Not sure the latter combo belongs together, but we’re going to accept it.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Sony recently revealed that Aspyr is the developer of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PS5 and PC. The company, which made a name for itself as an expert in porting games to new systems, has extensive history with that particular game, having ported it to MacOS, iOS, and Android previously with a Switch port set to launch on November 11. It’s also previously ported Jedi Outcast and Jedi Outcast to MacOS. It’s also ported Racer to Xbox One.

Both the Jedi Knight Collection and the Racer and Commando Combo will be available in stores for PS4 on October 26, and Nintendo Switch on November 16.