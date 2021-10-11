Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.
Capcom announced today through Monster Hunter’s official Twitter account that it will not be implementing cross-saves or cross-play to Monster Hunter: Rise.
We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.
Monster Hunter: Rise debuted for Switch on March 26. A PC version is coming out on January 12. Fans were hoping they could continue their progression from the Switch game to PC. They also wanted to be able to play with others online even if they weren’t on the same platform. Neither is happening.
The previous Monster Hunter game, World, also does not support cross-play or cross-progression. It’s available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Rise is getting an expansion pack, Sunbreak, later in 2022. Looks like you better figure out what platform you want to settle on before Sunbreak’s release so you have some time to prepare your hunter.
