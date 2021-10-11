Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

HyperX, the esports and gaming peripherals brand at HP, announced it has sold over 20 million gaming headsets.

That’s a pretty good result, as HyperX launched its first HyperX Cloud gaming headsets in April 2014. HyperX is an 18-year-old brand that HP bought for $425 million in March in a deal with Kingston Technologies.

HyperX has developed a line of headsets that focus on high quality sound and performance for gaming, listening to music, watching videos, and chatting. Those headsets are designed to work with PCs, consoles and mobile devices.

“Since the launch of the first HyperX gaming headset in 2014, we’ve steadily evolved our designs and selection of products to become an industry leader for quality, comfort, and sound,” said Kevin Hague, general manager of HyperX, in a statement. “As competitive and casual gaming continues to gain popularity across PCs, consoles, and mobile platforms, we strive to further advance our headsets to new levels and look forward to delivering the next 20 million high quality headphones to discerning customers worldwide.”

After launching the HyperX Cloud, HyperX launched the HyperX Cloud II with USB Audio Control Box and Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound in 2015. It came out with its Xbox CloudX Pro Gaming Headset in 2016 and the Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset with Dual Chamber Technology in 2017. The Cloud Mix Gaming Headset with Bluetooth appeared in 2018.

In 2019, it came out with its PlayStation 4 headset. In 2020, it launched the HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound. It hasn’t launched a new headset this year.