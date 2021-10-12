The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

For enterprise tech decision-makers, the cloud often presents a conundrum: How do you balance convenience with security? This tension exists across a range of IT and engineering disciplines, and data observability is no exception. How do you use a cloud-based tool to monitor the health of an organization’s data — a massive trove that inevitably includes sensitive company data — without risking the security of that data?

Cribl has a new answer to this conundrum. Today, the data observability pipeline provider is unveiling LogStream Cloud, which brings the observability edge architecture, long available to its on-premises customers, to its cloud-based offering. The new feature allows users of Cribl’s cloud-based data observability offering to easily process, secure, and manage a nearly limitless volume of event data in real time without compromising the security of that data.

“Historically, a lot of this data is very sensitive,” said Clint Sharp, cofounder and CEO of Cribl. “Organizations want to be able to process that data very close to where it’s originally being emitted.”

LogStream Cloud, which will be available on October 18th, effectively moves data processing to the cloud, but does so in a way that protects the security of more sensitive local data using cryptographically secured, zero trust tunnels. In doing so, Sharp hopes, Cribl will make the cloud more friendly to the fast-growing and mission-critical field of data observability for enterprises.

As trends like the growth of remote work and the frequency and complexity of security threats unfold, data observability is only becoming more vital to enterprises. As the space heats up, Cribl is positioning itself quite literally at the center of data observability, offering a centralized observability infrastructure that can plug into a vast array of data sources and observability tools.