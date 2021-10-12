Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

The Last of the Nintendogs have both played Metroid Dread on their Switch OLEDs, and they talk about their feelings for both during this episode. The dogs also bring their favorite Zelda games and more. Join them, won’t you?

Join the podcast’s Discord server

Jeff Grubb’s Twitter

Mike Minotti’s Twitter

Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded.

Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)

Subscribe to the RSS

Listen on Anchor.fm

Listen on Apple Podcasts or iTunes Spotify

GamesBeat

GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.

How will you do that? Membership includes access to: