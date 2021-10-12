The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

TriggerMesh, a Kubernetes-native platform that companies use to connect applications and data in multi-cloud environments, has announced that its core integration platform is now available under an open source license.

Founded in 2018, TriggerMesh enables Kubernetes users to integrate services and easily move information across their organization, whether they’re using a single cloud, multiple clouds, or on-premises data centers.

Companies can use TriggerMesh to publish and trigger functions or Kubernetes workloads between clouds or legacy data center applications, synchronize data across Salesforce and Kafka, and mesh data and metrics from all their SaaS apps regardless of the environment they live in. It’s ultimately about enabling businesses to build event-driven applications without worrying about the constraints of cloud silos.

The K-factor

TriggerMesh has raised $8 million in funding from backers including Cisco and Index Ventures, and while it has open-sourced other components of its platform in the past, its decision to go all-in on a commercial open source business model reflects a broader trend that has heralded a slew of venture-backed startups that are building Kubernetes-focused businesses on an open source foundation.

Just yesterday, Akuity launched out of stealth with $4.5 million in funding to provide Kubernetes-native application delivery powered by Argo, while Rafay, Loft Labs, and Nirmata have all scored seed funding in the past few months to bring additional features and functionality to the Kubernetes ecosystem.

TriggerMesh already offers a commercial enterprise product with additional support and services, as well as a fully-managed cloud offering. However, its decision to go open source will increase buy-in from the wider developer community, many of whom ultimately drive buying decisions within their companies.

“I deeply believe that the open source development and distribution model is the best way to deliver enterprise cloud software,” TriggerMesh cofounder and head of product Sebastien Goasguen noted in a press release. “Our team of developers have deep open source experience, and have built the foundation for a vibrant open source community to emerge around the TriggerMesh platform.”