Acer launched its Predator Orion 7000 Gaming desktop, two Predator 4K gaming projectors, and a Predator gaming desk. The launches were part of a fall line-up that the Taiwanese hardware maker unveiled today.

With the launch of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system, we’ll see if we also get an upgrade cycle for gaming PCs this fall.

The Predator Orion 7000 series desktop (PO7-640) features a new 12th Gen Intel Core central processing units (CPUs), which are overclockable when combined with the machine’s liquid cooling. The upgradeable PC can include up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 series graphics processing units (GPUs), and up to 64GB DDR5-4000 RAM.

The EMI-compliant chassis features transparent, tempered glass side panels showcasing two 5.5-inch Predator FrostBlade 2.0 front fans and a third 4.7-inch Predator FrostBlade 2.0 rear fan that can be lit with an array of colors. The top of the Orion 7000’s case features an opening, making it possible for users to replace this 4.7-inch fan with a 9.45-inch one, while integrated PredatorSense software lets gamers control the ARBG lighting, fan speed, and overclocking.

Beyond the aesthetics, the machine has thermal management, with the three aforementioned fans in addition to an AIO liquid CPU cooler and advanced airflow management to effectively cool system components. The FrostBlade fan’s thin and curved blades are designed to smoothly increase airflow without causing turbulence and to quickly dissipate heat.

In addition, the fan’s wear-resistant and fully-sealed rifle bearings prevent lubricant leaks and the ingress of dust in order to maintain stability and extend the computer’s lifespan.

Intel Killer 2.5G LAN gives gamers a competitive edge by detecting and prioritizing game traffic over other network traffic, resulting in smoother and faster connectivity for online games and streaming media, Acer said. It also has Intel WiFi 6E (AX211) and 2×2 MU-MIMO technology to provide fast and secure wireless connectivity.

Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 Gaming Projectors

Image Credit: Acer

The Predator GD711 is a smart 4K LED gaming projector that is compatible with both console and PC gaming systems. The projector also features a built-in app market that offers users access to a variety of streaming services. The Predator GD711 features a wide color gamut that amounts to 125% of the area ratio of Rec. 709, covering most of the color space within the gamut in addition to a significant area outside of it to offer gamers impressive levels of color saturation. It has 4,000 LED lumens of brightness, high dynamic contrast, and HDR10 performance.

The projector includes several modes that users can shift between depending on their mood. Standard mode offers 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution for enjoying movies and videos in sharp detail, while two game modes—one for bright scenes, another for dark ones—let users pick frame settings optimized for the aesthetics of the game they’re playing. The Predator GD711 projects images with a variable refresh rate mode of 1080p@120 Hz for consoles or up to a blazing fast 1080p@240 Hz for PCs, delivering smooth performance even in the busiest of scenes.

The Predator GD711 features a throw ratio of 1.22, which means it supports a wide range of throw sizes. Acer’s recommendation is a 100-inch screen thrown from 8.85 feet. It also comes with a 10-watt speaker and a remote control that has an antimicrobial coating on its surface and buttons. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports for PCs and consoles, audio out for an extra speaker, and three USB type-A ports.

For users who prefer lamp-based projectors, the Predator GM712 is also available with 4K resolution and 3,600 ANSI lumens of brightness.

Predator Gaming Desk

Image Credit: Acer

The large 55-inch Predator gaming desk (PGD110) provides ample room for a gaming system, monitor, accessories, and more. Gamers can choose from two surfaces: one coated in easy-to-clean carbon fiber or another covered with a custom-designed Predator mouse pad.

Outfitted with a lot of storage space, the Predator gaming desk comes with a rack for storing gamepads and/or cartridges, a headphone hook, a cup holder, and a tray tucked in the back for AC adapters. It also has the convenience of a headset cradle to save desk space, a cup holder to prevent spills, and a cable management cutout on each side of the desk to keep cables organized and out of the way.

The desk can hold up to 264 pounds.

Pricing and availability

The Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) will be available in North America in Q2 2022; in EMEA in Q1 2022 starting at 2,200 euros; and in China in Q1 2022, starting at 20,000 RMB.

The GD711 Projector (GD711) will be available in EMEA in December starting at 1,500 euros; and in China in November, starting at 12,000 RMB.

The Predator GM712 Projector (GM712) will be available in EMEA in January 2022 starting at 1,400 euros; and in China in November, starting at 11,000 RMB.

The gaming desk (PGD110) will be available in Europe in December starting at 230 euros.