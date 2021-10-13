“Knowing the human psyche should be seen as a fundamental strategic necessity.” This is a quote from Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman of Ogilvy UK. While this statement could be viewed as a deep insight into how to approach your marketing plan, it is actually a review of Kickstart Side Hustle, a platform that explores behavioral economics and viral marketing to help get your business not only up and running, but more profitable in less time.

We like to consider ourselves logical beings, thinking with our heads. But more often than we would like to believe, it is our emotions that lead the way. You’ve seen the ads that pull at your heartstrings, that seem to understand exactly how you are feeling, that speak to you. It is this type of marketing that more often leads to sales, translating to more profit for your business. So you could run all the statistics, create the graphs, and crunch the numbers, but the folks at Kickstart Side Hustle are convinced that it’s sentiment that drives the consumer, with clients from big companies like Apple and Ogilvy to prove it.

The Kickstart Side Hustle comprises two products. Brainiac is a behavioral science cheat sheet that features 150 cognitive biases, principles and models that will help you to better understand your customer’s mind to create products and marketing campaigns and will be loved and remembered. Unicorn Warrior Archive is the biggest library of viral marketing case studies that represent the most effective marketing strategies and the psychology behind each campaign. These are proven strategies that have earned companies billions of dollars.

So stop wasting your money on ineffectual marketing campaigns and get the inside scoop on how to promote your business by appealing to your customer’s emotions, states, and identities. Normally valued at almost $1,200, a lifetime subscription to this science-backed platform can be yours for only $89. And if you’re still not convinced, how’s this for a review: “After reading some of these biases you can become either an evil genius or change the world for the better.”

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.