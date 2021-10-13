It seems that one of the most popular languages in the United States is not one that is spoken at all. According to the Modern Language Association, as of 2016, American Sign Language ranks just behind French and Spanish as the most studied languages in the USA. But if you believe that learning this beautiful method of communication is only for the hearing-impaired, think again. While undoubtedly the mainstay of the deaf community, the benefits that can be derived from learning ASL to those of us fortunate enough to not have suffered hearing loss are numerous.

Like any language, learning ASL can get the old gray matter working and improve its functionality. In fact, studies have shown that learning foreign languages can even increase your brain size. It can help improve your memory, thinking, reasoning, attention, and problem-solving abilities. It may even help to ward off dementia in seniors. Beyond that, learning sign language can help you gain a better understanding of the deaf culture and community, or connect better with your deaf partner, parent, friend, or colleague, and even help you in cases where your own communication skills may be limited, such as in a medical emergency or accident.

Now that you’re totally convinced, it’s time to start learning. This CPD accredited bundle from Cudoo is suited for anyone wanting to learn American Sign Language, from beginner to advanced. It features unlimited access to over 100 hours of online learning and includes practice videos as an alternative to the interactive format. It is continuously updated and designed to ensure that you become confident in sign language for all situations. It also includes the American Sign Language Book – Ebook Edition as part of the complete bundle.

While technology continues to develop to help the hearing-impaired, there will likely always be a need to communicate through signs so that the deaf and the hearing world can converse harmoniously. And if we still haven’t swayed you, think of these situations where sign language could come in handy–in the library, the theatre, the cinema; during a private conversation; while listening on your headphones; while you’re recovering after surgery. Of course, ASL would need to be more universal, but this is a great place to start. Valued at over $240, this course is available now for only $29.99.

