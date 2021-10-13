When the name of your company becomes a verb, you know that you’ve arrived. Of course, good marketing helps tremendously, but the service or product you offer has to live up to the hype. If you don’t believe us, just Google it, and then learn all about what Google can offer you.

Just recently Google celebrated its 23rd anniversary. It’s hard to believe that before that we would have to actually crack open an encyclopedia, or rely upon those wiser than us to search for the answers we were looking for. But thanks to Google, with a few mere clicks or keystrokes we are given often millions of options to websites that contain the information we want. But more than just a search engine, and certainly continually updating the services it offers, Google offers a myriad of applications, tools, and analytics to help you get your business to the next level.

Driving people to your website is key. After all, if potential customers don’t know you exist, how can you possibly engage with them? With this Premium Google Ads and Marketing Growth Bundle, you will become well versed on how to use Google Ads to create successful marketing campaigns, how to set up an analytics dashboard in Google Data Studio, and use the data to make key strategic marketing and sales decisions, and how to implement methods and techniques for measuring, monitoring, and analyzing web traffic with Google Analytics. You will also be introduced to Google Docs and Google Sheets, productivity apps that let you create different kinds of online documents, work on them in real-time with other people, and store them in your Google Drive online. You can access the documents, spreadsheets, and presentations you create from any computer, anywhere in the world.

So whether you are new to the world of Google, or are looking to update your skills, this inclusive bundle is for you. The nine courses are normally valued at $200 each, but you can receive lifetime access to all of them for only $29.99–that’s a little more than $3 per course. Sign up today and master the newest and most helpful Google marketing techniques.

