French publisher Microids announced today that it is working on a remake of Joe & Mac with developer Mr. Nutz Studio.

Joe & Mac is a cooperative action platformer starring two cavemen fighting an army of dinosaurs. It debuted in 1991 in arcades, although many best know the game for its SNES version.

This new game, titled Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, is coming out in 2022 for PC and unspecified consoles. The first screenshots show a hand-drawn aesthetic similar to what we’ve seen in other sidescroller remakes, like Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.

Microids notes that Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will include new levels and features, including an original adventure mode.