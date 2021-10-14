Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Lucid Sight has raised $2.58 million to launch its cloud-hosting multiplayer gaming service called Colyseus Arena.

The Los Angeles-based company recently acquired Colyseus, the popular open-source Node.js multiplayer framework. The Colyseus open-source framework has had over 300,000 downloads since it was created six years ago and averages 10,000 downloads per month.

And Lucid Sight has used it to power its games. These include MLB Champions, CSC with Star Trek, Herocade, Polyrunner, and several other games spanning VR, AR, and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Colyseus Arena is a fully managed solution that handles server management, infrastructure, and scaling so that game makers can focus on game design and development. The funding round was led by Galaxy Interactive. Other investors included VamosVentures, Goal Venture Partners, Gaingels, as well as existing investors. The new round brings the total raised to $15.4 Million.

Image Credit: Lucid Sight

Lucid Sight created Colyseus Arena because the number one request from Colyseus game developers was a cloud-hosted solution for Colyseus. Colyseus Arena reduces or eliminates the need for dedicated networking and DevOps engineers in multiplayer games. Those costs always added an extra $500,000 to $1 million annual cost to Lucid Sight’s games.

“Our goal with Arena is to bring that cost way down, so more styles of casual, hypercasual, and NFT games can afford rich multiplayer experiences,” said Lucid Sight CEO Randy Saaf, in a statement. “Colyseus will always be open-source and we made the lowest tier of Arena FREE because we wanted no barrier for developers to dive in and get to fun faster.”

With Colyseus Arena, game developers can set up, manage and update their servers with a few clicks from an intuitive administration dashboard. Features include the ability to manage servers and add server-side logic from an intuitive dashboard, optimized server configuration and infrastructure setup, global availability with seven data centers and regional access points, worry-free scaling with tier 4 and up plans so when your game peaks there will be no interruptions, and more.

Lucid Sight began accepting Colyseus Arena early access sign-ups in February and it has since amassed hundreds of customers with games supporting millions of daily active users. Customers of note include Lightfox Games (Knight’s Edge), PM Studios (Squish), Tobspr (SchoolBreak.io), Kirka.io, and massively popular Indian streaming and short-form UGC video platform MX Media & Entertainment.

Image Credit: Lucid Sight

Colyseus Arena can be used by all types of game developers but it proves uniquely powerful for multiplayer games that require a flexible server hosting solution. By utilizing a modern containers-centric technology stack, developers have instant scalability with a pay-for-usage billing model.

Lucid Sight has also seen Colyseus and Colyseus Arena usage by non-game developers. Projects such as virtual office and event platform Teamflow, innovative school enrichment program Synthesis, and an immersive VR sports experience created by VRGlass are all examples of how Colyseus is being used by a wide variety of non-gaming developers. Lucid Sight is also using its experience as an innovator in the NFT space to provide Colyseus Arena to a number of NFT and metaverse projects.

About Lucid Sight: Los Angeles-based Lucid Sight was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Randy Saaf and Octavio Herrera, and game technologist Fazri Zubair.