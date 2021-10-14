Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Roblox-centric developer Melon today announced it was releasing its first original game within the metaverse. It’s called Jump Kingdoms.

In Jump Kingdoms, gamers play as Pals, brightly colored creatures they can customize (these characters are unique to this game). These Pals race each other in randomly generated parkour challenges. These parkour races will be set in locations such as lava fields and castles. Season 0 of the game will launch next week, while Season 1 will roll out in November.

The cute, candy-colored Pals bear a resemblance to the beans in Fall Guys. They can be customized with a series of colorful outfits, which just makes it even more apparent. While much of the success of games on Roblox in the past has been born from user-generated content, there are more companies like Supersocial and Toya launching professional studios focused on making Roblox games.

Melon is the development studio that has created several in-universe interactive experiences for pop stars, including Ava Max and KSI. Up to now, most of the studio’s work in the Roblox metaverse has been corporate marketing projects. Now it’s making its own game in the space. Melon claims that its history of creating engaging experiences in Roblox has shaped how it has developed Jump Kingdoms.

Melon founder Devon Thorne said in a statement that Jump Kingdoms’ subject matter has history in Roblox: “Parkour and obstacle-style games have been popular on Roblox for over a decade, and we feel like the competitive randomly generated races in Jump Kingdoms truly do this style of game justice.”