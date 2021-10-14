Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle today announced that the 2022 NY Game Awards will be an in-person event. The ceremony is on February 1, 2022.

This will be the 11th Annual NY Game Awards and will take place at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan. The Awards ceremony was virtual in 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s hosts were Reggie Fils-Aimé, formerly of Nintendo and a NYVGCC board member, and NYVGCC founder Harold Goldberg.

The NYVGCC is a non-profit organization that promotes education on video games, technology, and writing for underserved students in the New York City area. With the backing of several official organizations, the NYVGCC offers scholarships, mentorships, internships, and community outreach programs.

This year, Goldberg told GamesBeat about specific new programs, with more to be announced at the Awards: “With Rockstar Games as a partner, we’re offering a city-wide $10,000 scholarship to a homeless senior going to college in the fall of 2022. That’s happening right now. We also have an awesome, paid internship program in which our students work inside Rockstar Games during the summer. Each Rockstar internship is geared toward a student’s strengths like writing or art or social media.”

Goldberg said of the Awards’ in-person return, “This past year has been a challenging one for many communities, including New York, and the NYVGCC has redoubled its efforts, from extending work with underserved and homeless students, to creating more paid internship opportunities for students interested in games journalism and the games industry. We look forward to celebrating these accomplishments at our annual Awards Show.” The event will follow the SVA’s COVID safety protocols.

Every NY Game Award is named after an NYC landmark or idea, with Hades winning last year’s Big Apple Award for Game of the Year. The awards acknowledge not only games but voice acting, games journalism, and esports events.

The NYVGCC opened ticket sales for the event today.