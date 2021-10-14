Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Unity announced today the availability of Unity Mediation within Unity Ads. All users of the Unity Dashboard will be able to access these integrated options, starting today.

Unity Mediation, which enters open beta today, is a waterfall management tool, or sequential project management app, that allows users to choose between the Unified Auction, network bidding, preferred ad networks, or all three. The new tools are designed to maximize ad fill for developers and for users to potentially see more ads that are relevant to them.

Felix Thé, Unity’s VP of product management, said in a statement: “Our priority is to enable our developers’ success, and as such, we continue to evolve and expand Unity’s ad ecosystem, so developers can have critical access to additional demand sources from leading ad networks, simultaneously delivering more control and value to our users.”

This update will essentially grant developers more competition for its ad slots and the chance to earn more revenue. According to the FAQ, this will grant access to more options than the Unified Auction alone: “With Unity Mediation, you not only get access to the networks available in the waterfall, but you also get access to a wide arrangement of networks through the Unified Auction demand.”

Thé told GamesBeat in an interview: “The thing that makes creators so special is they have this unique idea, a creative spark that they have to use technology to make it real so that people can consume it. A lot of the hard work secondary to that idea is the area where we’d like to make their life simpler through the automation of technology. We don’t want a game developer that wants to create content to worry about monetization or advertising. That is the area where we feel that we can hopefully make their lives a lot easier or simpler.”

The tools Unity is adding to the Dashboard include in-app bidding, A/B testing, granular reporting, and support for formats such as interstitial ads, quick start tools, and others.