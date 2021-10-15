Are you on the hunt for a new gig? Well, you have come to the right place. This week, we’re bringing you three brilliant (and interesting) roles that are available on VentureBeat Careers. So if you are looking for a new opportunity, get applying.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

The FireEye Sales Engineer is a customer-focused, highly technical sales professional who provides support and guidance to prospective and current customers, while collaborating with Sales Account Managers and partner organizations to recommend and develop appropriate Security-focused solution offerings. The Sales Engineer (SE) acts in a consultative fashion and is looked to as an expert in the Cyber Security field by the account team, channel partners, and customers.

They will develop and present the benefits of FireEye products and services to both technical and non-technical audiences, while researching the technical requirements of an opportunity to scope and architect a solution that meets the customer’s needs. They will be responsible for conducting Proof of Concept (POC) engagements on sales opportunities, which will include scoping the appropriate use cases in agreement with customers, installation and configuration of FireEye products.

The Privacy Tooling and Infrastructure Engineering team at Twitter is chartered to build tools, services, and infrastructure that enable seamless privacy implementation across the company’s products, services, and platforms in the most efficient and productive fashion. The team works to ensure that Twitter builds products and systems which respect users and keep promises (and regulatory obligations). This team innovates the idea of privacy tooling and services anticipating current and future needs, providing product engineers with the ability to respect privacy while improving the Twitter user experience.

This team is responsible for building tools and infrastructure that classify the data using sophisticated ML Models and identify anomalies in the system using auditing frameworks with the goal of ensuring that we respect the privacy of all customers as the foundational principle. They seek an engineering leader with technical depth, product intuition, and entrepreneurial spirit to lead the engineering team working on building the next-gen tooling and infrastructure for privacy implementation across Twitter. The person will play a vital role throughout the planning, development, and delivery of solutions, working in close collaboration with product management, design, data science, security, legal, policy, communications, and many product and engineering teams across Twitter.

Consistently named one of the top D.C. start-ups to watch since 2016, Quorum builds software that helps public affairs professionals work smarter and move faster. Their philosophy is people-first, whether they’re supporting team members in their careers or prioritizing clients with a best-in-class customer success program. Quorum’s clients use their tools to bring a modern approach to advocacy work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and more than a dozen countries.

Quorum is looking to add an exceptional product marketing professional to its growing team, with a focus on the process of building and marketing the core narrative of Quorum’s products across the entire product lifecycle.

Reporting to the Chief Marketing Officer, this function leader will work with the broader marketing team as well as with the Software Development, Customer Success, and Sales teams to drive product and feature awareness and adoption amongst prospective and current clients. The Director of Product Marketing will manage a Product Marketing Associate (and potential subsequent hires) to help them grow in their career, while building the long-term strategy for the product marketing function including growing the team. They will support and inform the product roadmap with go-to-market planning (audience research, distribution strategy, competitive landscape, messaging, launch plans, social growth, etc) and by building required resources.