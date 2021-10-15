Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Nintendo today announced in a special Direct that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be getting a substantial update and a paid expansion called Happy Home Paradise. Both will be available on November 5.

Seriously, this update is absolutely massive. The free update adds several new features to the game, including locations, characters, and activities. The biggest part is the addition of the Roost, which will be run by Brewster. Players can invite others to their island just to enjoy coffee at the Roost. New character Kapp’n will be available to take players to remote islands while singing them a sea shanty.

Players will now be able to find gyroids by digging, in the same manner as fossils. They will be able to help Harvey rebuild his market, which will open new shops from other characters. They can even partake in morning stretching classes with other characters. There are also several minor updates that will add to the experience, including the addition of cooking. Storage has been expanded, and there are dozens and dozens of new items to purchase. It’s kind of dizzying how much we’re going to get in a single free update.

The paid expansion, Happy Home Paradise, adds a whole new resort area in an archipelago. Players will work with Lottie to build characters their dream vacation homes. They can also redecorate buildings on Lottie’s islands, including a restaurant, a school, and a café, and invite characters to them. Lottie will offer exclusive furniture in her store. Players will also be able to bring their new techniques from the resort to the main island.

Happy Home Paradise will cost $24.99 if purchased individually. Players who purchase the expensive new Nintendo Switch Online tier will receive access to Happy Home Paradise for as long as they maintain their subscription. Nintendo is also launching the Series 5 amiibo cards, with each pack containing six cards and costing $5.99.