Enterprise data intelligence solution provider Alation Inc. has announced the acquisition of data insights and AI vendor, Lyngo Analytics. This deal will enable Alation to scale its data intelligence offerings, help companies to drive their data culture, and elevate the business user experience.

Lyngo Analytics’ natural language interface enables users to ask simple, business-focused questions to uncover data and insights. Its AI and machine-learning technology will be integrated into Alation’s platform, further strengthening its intelligent and user-friendly machine-learning data catalog. This will also enable Alation to convert natural language questions into SQL, providing greater support and functionality for non-technical users.

“Alation created the first machine learning data catalog, and we’re known for providing the most user-friendly interface on the market,” said Raj Gossain, Chief Product Officer, Alation. “With this acquisition, we’re building on the best. We’re doubling down on key aspects of the platform that will help drive data culture and spur innovation and growth. Jennifer and Joachim developed a unique solution for a complex data and analytics issue, and I’m excited to welcome them to the Alation team.”

Easier access to data intelligence

Integrating Lyngo Analytics’ interface with Alation’s platform will make it easier for business users to identify and implement data-driven insights across an enterprise’s complement of data sources. Users can use natural language to ask questions and receive data insights without needing SQL expertise or data analyst assistance. Every employee within an organization can take control of their own data and analytics to drive its data culture.

Continued growth Alation’s recent acquisition follows its June 21 announcement of a $110 million Series D funding round and a $1.2 billion market valuation. The company’s nearly 300 customers include Cisco, Exelon, GE Aviation, Munich Re, NASDAQ, and Pfizer. Alation was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 report, and Snowflake’s Data Governance Partner of the Year.

Alation’s enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search and discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. In addition to its data catalog offerings, Alation’s Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces support the combination of machine learning with human insight to provide solutions in data and metadata management.