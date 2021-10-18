Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Elden Ring‘s official Twitter account revealed today that FromSoftware’s latest action RPG is now coming out on February 25, 2022.

This delay’s Elden Ring’s launch by about a month. The game was supposed to debut on January 21. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Honestly, this isn’t a big surprise. As we’ve neared the end of the year, fans started to become concerned with how little information or footage we were seeing about Elden Ring. If anything, it’s surprising that the delay is so small.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

The announcement of the delay did note that a “closed network test” will be available in November, so some players will get to try the game before year’s end.

FromSoftware has become a popular developer thanks to its Souls series, which emphasize challenging combat and deep character progression in thematic worlds. Its games, including Dark Souls, Bloodbourne, and Sekiro, have helped establish the Souls-like as a genre. Elden Ring also has involvement from Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, which has only helped increase anticipation.