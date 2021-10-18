Join gaming leaders online at GamesBeat Summit Next this upcoming November 9-10. Learn more about what comes next.

Paris Hilton has embraced the decentralized world of blockchain and the metaverse in a partnership with Decentraland and Genies.

The celebrity will be one of the headline artists of the inaugural Metaverse Festival, which runs from October 21 to October 24. She will use a Genies avatar, which are animated characters that can move and speak using a celebrity’s voice. It’s not the first time she has embraced new tech, as she launched her own mobile game in 2015.

She will be a DJ along with a surprise guest during her stint in the festival, which will be held in Decentraland, the decentralized 3D virtual social world powered by Ethereum, the most popular blockchain protocol that taps the transparent and secure digital ledger technology.

The October music festival marks Genies’ first foray into the virtual social world of Decentraland with its cross-platform avatars.

The event will take place on a custom-built stage that is being developed by community creators to host the performance. Hilton will DJ tracks wearing outfits designed by the event’s special guest in their fashion debut. Other high-level musical guests will also appear.

Hilton is no stranger to the Genies world — earlier this year she was named alongside Camilla Cabello and Priyanka Chopra as a portion of a $65 million funding round for Genies led by venture capitalist Mary Meeker.

“Paris kickstarting her Genies journey with a virtual performance in Decentraland is quintessential Paris Hilton. She’s a queen amongst culture, blockchain and now the metaverse. She will continue to blaze new trails for Web 3.0 with her official virtual identity and through Avatar Wearables,” said Jake Becker, head of talent relations at Genies, in a statement. “Our community couldn’t be more thrilled to have her a part of the Genies family.”

She recently revealed her own Genie avatar on social media.

“The Metaverse Festival is an incredible opportunity to share my love for the metaverse with my fans and the growing virtual community. And I finally get to introduce my Genies avatar which will serve as my official virtual identity as I continue to build and activate across all platforms,” said Hilton, in a statement. “I wish I could tell you about my special guest and what surprises we have in store for you but I can promise it’s going to be hot.”

Founded in 2017, the Decentraland virtual social world has grown fast, driven by the interest in nonfungible tokens (NFTs), virtual land sales, and the opportunity to become part of metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.

“We’re excited to see what the talented Genies team brings to Decentraland and the Metaverse Festival,” said Sam Hamilton, head of community and events for the Decentraland Foundation, in a statement. “The involvement of Paris Hilton is a real scoop and a fantastic addition to an already incredible line-up of musical artists. And this is just the start of a series of new advancements and consumer activations from the Genies team, so the community is in for some major treats.”